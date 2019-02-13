AMITE — Mike Whittington has been named chief executive officer of Hood Memorial Hospital in Amite.
Whittington, who has nearly 30 years of health care leadership experience, assumes the role as part of a recent cooperative endeavor agreement between Tangipahoa Parish’s two hospital service districts, doing business as North Oaks Health System and Hood Memorial Hospital, according to a news release. The agreement calls for North Oaks Health System to provide consultative services and leadership to Hood Memorial Hospital through Dec. 31.
“Mike is a tested, trusted and successful leader at North Oaks with both clinical and management expertise,” said Charles Guzzardo, chairman of Hood’s Board of Commissioners. “We believe that Mike is perfect for this assignment.”
Whittington has been serving North Oaks as assistant vice president of acute care informatics since 2013, working with electronic health record technology. In addition to his administrative responsibilities, Whittington has stayed involved in direct patient care as a family nurse practitioner with North Oaks Primary Care & After Hours Clinic in Ponchatoula since 2015.
He began his health care career at North Oaks in 1990 as an intensive care unit staff registered nurse. In 1993, he was promoted to administrative nursing supervisor and transferred to the role of nursing information systems analyst in 2000. Other leadership roles in which Whittington has served include director of patient services from 2002 to 2010 and assistant vice president of critical care services from 2010 to 2013.
Whittington earned a master’s degree in nursing at Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond. He also holds an associate degree in nursing from Southwest Mississippi Community College in Summit and a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Loyola University in New Orleans. He is certified as a family nurse practitioner through the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.