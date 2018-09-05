The Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce will host the Live2Lead live web broadcast for a second year following the popular introduction of the event in 2017.
The Livingston Parish Chamber expects 200 people at The Movie Tavern on Oct. 12 to learn about The Art of the Shift from world class leaders.
The John Maxwell Co. announced entertainment mogul Tyler Perry will take the stage at Live2Lead 2018, hosted live in Atlanta and attended globally via 300 host sites in 32 countries.
Perry joins a lineup featuring leadership expert John C. Maxwell, author Daniel Pink, former Hewlett-Packard CEO Carly Fiorina and adventurer Debra Searle.
Perry’s unique insights on the need for leaders to adapt and stay agile are reflected in his career as an entrepreneur and artist, a news release said.
Other chamber events
- Women's Leadership Special Event: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Sept. 20, at Forrest Grove Plantation, 8743 Stephenson Drive, Denham Springs. Cost is $30 for members who prepay; $240 for members at a table for eight; and $40 at the door and for future members
- 23rd annual Golf Outing: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Oct. 29, Carter Plantation
For information or to register for any of the events, visit www.livingstonparishchamber.org or call the chamber office at (225) 665-8155.