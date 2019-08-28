LIVINGSTON — The Livingston Parish Library is set to host a Community Heroes Day celebrating first responders and everyday heroes. The inaugural event will be hosted at the Denham Springs-Walker Branch from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 7.
Free and open to all ages, the library's Community Heroes Day will provide Livingston Parish residents with an opportunity to personally meet and celebrate local first responders who work to protect the parish, according to a news release. Games, face painting and other activities. Those attending will get a close-up experience with emergency first responder vehicles and learn about everyday heroes in the community.
Nearly a dozen first responder vehicles are expected to fill the parking lot of the library for this year’s event. Vehicles available for exploration include a high-water rescue vehicle, firehouse safety truck, police cruisers and armored vehicles.
The library's Discovery Mobile, introduced in May, will be on display for families to explore.
Attendees will be treated to free food and beverages will be available on a first come, first served basis, according to the release.
Local first responders to be featured at the LPL Community Heroes Day include:
- Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness
- Livingston Parish Fire Protection Districts 3, 4 & 5
- Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office
- Walker Police Department
- Denham Springs Police Department
- Acadian Ambulance Service
For information on the library's Community Heroes Day, visit the library website at mylpl.info/CommunityHeroesDay.