The LSU Agricultural Center has added a class in Hammond to its October classes on backyard composting and growing fruit.
"Growing Fruit in the Home Garden" will be taught by Mary Helen Ferguson on Oct. 15 at the Livingston Parish Library’s Denham Springs-Walker Branch, 8101 U.S. 190, Denham Springs. The class will be offered a second time Oct. 23 at the Hammond Research Station, 21549 Old Covington Highway, Hammond. Both classes will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Ferguson is an LSU AgCenter horticulture agent with responsibilities in Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes.
Jessie Hoover will teach "Trash to Treasure — Backyard Composting" at the Livingston Parish Library’s Main Branch, 20390 Iowa St., Livingston, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 30. Hoover is an LSU AgCenter horticulture agent with responsibilities in East and West Feliciana, St. Helena and Tangipahoa parishes.
For information or to get on an email list to learn about future events, contact Ferguson at (225) 686-3020 or mhferguson@agcenter.lsu.edu. For accommodations for people with disabilities, contact Ferguson at least one week before the class of interest.