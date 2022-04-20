Planners of Denham Spring’s annual Spring Festival, scheduled from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m Saturday, April 30, invite visitors from throughout the area to come to the event and shop for, “unique, antique and boutique items,” that will be on sale at more than 160 craft and food booths and in the stores that line Range Road in the city’s Antique Village.
Donna Jennings, executive director of Main Street Denham Springs and one of the promoters of the event, said, “We are very excited about our sold-out festival, and we just can’t wait to welcome the estimated thousands of visitors who will come to the Antique Village for a full day of family fun. We have music, food, games, a special children’s area and, most importantly, 160-plus vendors who will be offering a wide variety of hand crafted items and food.”
The Spring Festival, produced by the Denham Springs Downtown Antique and Merchants’ Association and Pelican State Credit Union, returned last year after an absence because of COVID precautions. Jennings said that those planning the special day this year are eager to welcome back the huge crowds that have come to the festival since its inception about 20 years ago.
“While most of the visitors will be kept busy perusing the many vendor booths, we also encourage our visitors to take the time to shop at the antique stores that are at the heart of the event. All the stores will have new merchandise, and they will be offering specials throughout the day. The festival is something very special to so many in this region. This is a great time to come together in a fun atmosphere where one can meet old friends and just enjoy being together for the day,” Jennings said.
Besides the shopping, guests can participate in other activities. Families can visit the Kids Zone sponsored by the Healing Place Church, which will be at the south end of the Antique Village across the railroad tracks on Range Road. The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Denham Springs Fire Department will both have personnel on site to instruct and entertain the children. The firemen will man the smoke house experience and will assist children in building pinwheels.
Bounce houses will be available for the children, who will also have the opportunity to claim free balloon animals.
Those who are considering adopting a pet are invited to visit the pet adoption site on Mattie Street being offered by the Denham Springs Animal Shelter Or the Rescue, Rehome, Repeat booth on Railroad Avenue.
Other points of interest for visitors will be the bookmobile manned by personnel from the Livingston Parish Library System.
Something new will be free, 360 degree video pictures taken from the corner of Railroad Avenue and Range Road. “We are offering these pictures as souvenirs of the festival to all the visitors,” Jennings said.
Music fans will have two stages to visit during the day. One stage will be at the Railroad Depot and the other at the Centerville site. Performing on the Railroad Stage are 10:30 -11:30 a.m., Essential Grooves; 11:30a.m. to noon, the Odyssey Dance Troupe; noon to 1 p.m., the Drama Kings; 1:30-3 p.m., Clifton Brown and the Rusty Bucket Band.
Performers at the Centerville Stage will be 9-10 a.m., Jim and James Linden Hogg; 11 a.m. to noon, Amethyst; and 1-2 p.m., the River City Boys.
Disc Jockey Shawn Penn will be spinning tunes on Mattie Street, which has been designated at the Arts Avenue for the Day.
Also on Mattie Street will be a model train demonstration. The Old City Hall Museum on the same street will be open for visitation.
The Denham Springs Farmers’ Market will be open at the end of Railroad Avenue back to Benton Street near the Whistle Stop Restaurant. Jennings invited visitors to shop at the market for fresh produce and homemade food items.