Attention to detail increases productivity and reduces the likelihood of errors. For the Walker girls basketball team, an attention to detail has been evident this summer as it works to improve on last season’s semifinal finish in the LHSAA playoffs.
With nearly its entire team returning, it seems like the Wildcats have all the ingredients to do just that, but coach Korey Arnold wants his team to leave nothing to chance.
Take the Walker defense. Last week, in the first of back-to-back games in summer league play at the Most Blessed Sacrament gym, the Wildcats varsity held Denham Springs to nine points. In the next game, the Wildcats’ junior varsity limited Loranger’s varsity to 13 points.
Arnold acknowledges the luxury of having talented players waiting to move into the varsity lineup, but all of the players have worked hard to take Walker’s defense to a level that is capable of competing for state titles.
“The defense is something we work on a lot,” Arnold said. “It's the small details that the people in the bleachers don’t even understand. We work on the small, intricate parts of our defense, and that’s what makes us really good. We pay attention to detail.”
Asked about the importance of defense, senior forward Aneace Scott discussed the way she and her teammates work together.
“On defense, we always come together,” she said. “We always make sure we rotate. Even though sometimes we might not be in the right area (initially), we still cover and get back where we need to be.”
Intensity? It's a given for Arnold’s team. Summer league play can have a relaxed atmosphere with no district implications or playoff seedings on the line, but not for Walker. Stepping on to the court in a Wildcats uniform requires the same approach whether its practice, a summer league game or the state semifinals.
“That’s how we practice. If you’re not going to play hard, you’re not going to play, and it goes from the best player to the worst player. The accountability is there,” Arnold said.
The Wildcats will have plenty of leadership including seniors Keaira Gross, Amira Raddler, Scott and Caitlin Travis, a first-team all-state selection last season.
Walker lost only one piece from last year’s team, Lanie Miller who graduated, but Arnold isn’t taking team chemistry for granted, either.
“We’re looking at what we’ve got,” Arnold said. “Even though we only lost one person, it's a new team. That’s one person out so we have to find our chemistry.
“The main thing we’re working on this summer is consistency. I tell them, ‘You’re not going to win a state championship in the summer, but you can lose one if your chemistry, your attitude and your work ethic isn’t right.’ ”
It all adds up to what has proved to be a winning combination for Walker.