Like most college softball players, Southeastern Louisiana University junior Lindsey Rizzo has been handling curve balls on and off the field in recent months.
A starter at shortstop for the Lions as a freshman, the former Live Oak High standout was sent to the sidelines last year along with her teammates when the coronavirus pandemic hit. More unexpected change was on the way, even when the Lions, a preseason pick to finish third in the Southland Conference, got back on the field for the 2021 season.
Rizzo was asked to fill an opening at third base created by an injury six games into the season.
“It's not challenging, it's just different than shortstop, very different,” Rizzo said of the change. “Sometimes it's scary, but I think I’ve adjusted pretty well and I kind of like playing third. It's something new that I like.”
Rizzo batted .322 as a freshman, stole 27 bases, and was named honorable mention All-Southland Conference. In the abbreviated 2020 campaign, she hit .369, but still kept up the pace in the classroom, where she made the Southland Conference Commissioner’s Honor Roll.
Enter 2021, and the results have been much the same for Rizzo, whose .402 batting average led the Lions going into last weekend’s conference series at Houston Baptist. She already had 17 steals, and recorded her 100th career hit against the Huskies.
Even the move to third base didn’t slow Rizzo down.
“She’s handled it like a champ,” Lions head coach Rick Fremin said of the move. “I’m very proud of her. She’s a tough out at the plate, does a good job of putting the ball on the ground and running the offense.”
A week after making the move, she went 7-for-7 in a doubleheader against Florida A&M, and 9-for-13 in four games at the Unconquered Invitational tournament hosted by Florida State. For her efforts, Rizzo was named the Southland Conference’s hitter of the week on March 2.
It was the first time Rizzo had earned such a distinction.
“I thought it would never happen, but it did and I’m proud of myself for it,” Rizzo said. “Going 7-for-7 is something I didn’t think I could do.”
Rizzo’s source of pride comes from strong ties to her family, which has no trouble making the short drive over from Watson to watch SLU home games. The Rizzos are also regular attendees for Lions road games.
“(Family support) means everything to me,” said Rizzo, who was a three-time all-district and two-time all-metro performer at Live Oak High.
“That’s why I chose Southeastern. It was close to home, and having my parents at every game, it just brightens my day. They even come to road games, it might be an eight-hour drive, but it means everything to know that they’re there watching me.”
One thing that has been obvious to Rizzo’s family and anyone else that has seen her play is her consistency. Rizzo has stayed within the system set up by Fremin and true to her honor roll credentials, has no problem using her head at the plate.
“My parents tell me, ‘You’re always in a 3-2 count,’” Rizzo said. “Seeing a lot of pitches, wearing pitchers out is a good thing, and it's part of the system. When I have two strikes, my mindset is to touch the ball. I don’t care where it goes, I have to get it on the ground and I have to get it in play.”
Rizzo’s success in SLU’s system has made her a fixture near the top of the Lions batting order, and made her one of the team’s leaders. It’s a role that Fremin believed Rizzo was capable of.
“I’ve been pushing her to work on self-improvement and coming out of her shell. I believe she has,” Fremin said. “She’s in a really good place with herself, and I think that’s helping her game both offensively and defensively.”
And, by extension, its helping the Lions as they chase a Southland Conference championship.
