LIVINGSTON — A 34-year-old French Settlement man was found guilty Thursday of stabbing another man 15 times outside an Albany convenience store last year.

A 12-person Livingston Parish Jury convicted Jeremy Griner of attempted second degree murder in the attack of Bradley Burton on Jan. 22, 2017, according to Autumn Payton, a spokeswoman for the 21st Judicial District Attorney's Office.

Authorities say Griner snuck up on Burton and bloodied him with a pair of brass knuckles that had a knife protruding from them.

The attack, authorities said, occurred during what was supposed to be a child custody swap at the Kangaroo Express convenience store. Griner was riding along with Bradley Burton’s ex-wife, Jennifer Newman Burton, for the exchange.

A detective wrote in a police report that the attack involved Griner “almost completely scalping (Burton’s) head with a knife.”

“His sole intention, his sole reason for being in that parking lot on January 22 was to murder Bradley Burton,” Livingston Parish Assistant District Attorney Brad Cascio told the jury in his closing argument.

Cascio said in his closing argument that a bystander with a Springfield .45 caliber pistol broke up the fight before police arrived.

“He didn’t put the knife down, because he wanted to cooperate. He put the knife down, because he knew if he didn’t, he’d be shot,” Cascio said.

In her closing argument, defense attorney LaToia Williams-Simon, admitted her client attacked Burton, but argued her client did not intend to kill him and that the jury should convict him of a lesser charge.

“If he intended to kill him he had several opportunities to do so,” Williams-Simon said, pointing to the fact Griner did not deliver a deadly stab to the neck.

She also noted the victim’s ex-wife did not testify at the trial and is charged with principal to aggravated battery, a lesser crime. Griner told detectives Jennifer Newman Burton was pumping him up to fight her former husband, who she said had a knife, according to police reports and the prosecutor.

“I believe Jennifer Burton knew the fighting was going to go down,” Cascio said in response. “But I do not believe Jennifer Burton knew how bad it was going to be. I don’t think Jennifer Burton knew the type of animal she was with.”

The jury reached its verdict in less than an hour, Payton said. Twenty-first Judicial District Judge Elizabeth Wolfe scheduled sentencing for Aug. 20.