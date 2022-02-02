On Jan. 10, the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce partnered with Havard Concrete Pumping to celebrate its business with a ribbon-cutting.
Owner Eric Havard was present to cut the ribbon. Also present were staff members, representatives from U.S. Sen. John Kennedy’s office and the Attorney General’s office, along with Chamber officials.
Havard Concrete Pumping is a locally owned and operated concrete pumping company specializing in concrete placement and pumping using a state-of-the-art Putzmeister line pump. They also have a variety of boom pumps.