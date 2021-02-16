On Feb. 12, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced his appointments to several Louisiana boards and commissions.
These include Stanley M. Dameron, of Hammond, who has been appointed commissioner of the Office of Financial Institutions in the Office of the Governor. Dameron is the past president and CEO of American Bank & Trust and a U.S. Army veteran. Dameron will take office Feb. 17.
The Office of Financial Institutions is responsible for the supervision of various entities which provide financial services to the residents of Louisiana. The office is divided into three major divisions based on general types of institutions regulated — the Depository Institutions Division, the Non-Depository Services Division and the Securities Division.