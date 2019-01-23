THURSDAY
Livingston Parish
Breakfast: Glazed or powdered breakfast bites, banana
Lunch: Beefy nachos, refried beans, taco salad cup, cheese cup
Tangipahoa Parish
Breakfast: Mini sausage patty on bun, fruit juice, banana
Lunch: Chicken soft taco, salsa, Spanish rice, steamed broccoli, salad with dressing, banana
FRIDAY
Livingston Parish
Breakfast: Sausage and biscuit, craisins
Lunch: Chicken or spicy chicken sandwich, french fries, relish cup
Tangipahoa Parish
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, fruit juice, fruit cocktail
Lunch: Crunchy fish sticks, macaroni and cheese, baked beans, buttered corn, marinated tomatoes, fruit cocktail
MONDAY
Livingston Parish
Breakfast: Pancake and sausage or butter and jelly sandwich, pineapple tidbits
Lunch: Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes, steamed corn, whole grain roll, barbecue sauce
Tangipahoa Parish
Breakfast: Chicken biscuit with jelly, fruit juice, chilled pears
Lunch: Country fried steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, broccoli and cheese, chilled pears, baked roll
TUESDAY
Livingston Parish
Breakfast: Breakfast bar, chilled pears
Lunch: Red beans with sausage, brown rice, cornbread, mustard greens, sweet potatoes
Tangipahoa Parish
Breakfast: French toast sticks with syrup, fruit juice, sliced apples
Lunch: Hamburger, seasoned french fries, baked beans, lettuce/tomato/pickle, apple slices
WEDNESDAY
Livingston Parish
Breakfast: Chicken biscuit, diced peaches
Lunch: Shrimp poppers, macaroni and cheese, green beans, spinach salad with ranch dressing
Tangipahoa Parish
Breakfast: Canadian bacon and egg, biscuit with jelly, fruit juice, orange wedges
Lunch: Italian spaghetti and meat sauce, seasoned green beans, garlic Texas toast, orange wedges
JAN. 31
Livingston Parish
Breakfast: Mini blueberry or confetti pancakes or pancake on a stick, apple
Lunch: Chicken fajitas, refried beans, taco salad cup, cheese cup
Tangipahoa Parish
Breakfast: Waffle slider with syrup, fruit juice, pineapple tidbits
Lunch: Louisiana style red beans and rice, mustard greens, marinated cucumbers, baked apples, cornbread