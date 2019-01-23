THURSDAY

Livingston Parish

Breakfast: Glazed or powdered breakfast bites, banana

Lunch: Beefy nachos, refried beans, taco salad cup, cheese cup

Tangipahoa Parish

Breakfast: Mini sausage patty on bun, fruit juice, banana

Lunch: Chicken soft taco, salsa, Spanish rice, steamed broccoli, salad with dressing, banana

FRIDAY

Livingston Parish

Breakfast: Sausage and biscuit, craisins

Lunch: Chicken or spicy chicken sandwich, french fries, relish cup

Tangipahoa Parish

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, fruit juice, fruit cocktail

Lunch: Crunchy fish sticks, macaroni and cheese, baked beans, buttered corn, marinated tomatoes, fruit cocktail

MONDAY

Livingston Parish

Breakfast: Pancake and sausage or butter and jelly sandwich, pineapple tidbits

Lunch: Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes, steamed corn, whole grain roll, barbecue sauce

Tangipahoa Parish

Breakfast: Chicken biscuit with jelly, fruit juice, chilled pears

Lunch: Country fried steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, broccoli and cheese, chilled pears, baked roll

TUESDAY

Livingston Parish

Breakfast: Breakfast bar, chilled pears 

Lunch: Red beans with sausage, brown rice, cornbread, mustard greens, sweet potatoes

Tangipahoa Parish

Breakfast: French toast sticks with syrup, fruit juice, sliced apples

Lunch: Hamburger, seasoned french fries, baked beans, lettuce/tomato/pickle, apple slices

WEDNESDAY

Livingston Parish

Breakfast: Chicken biscuit, diced peaches

Lunch: Shrimp poppers, macaroni and cheese, green beans, spinach salad with ranch dressing

Tangipahoa Parish

Breakfast: Canadian bacon and egg, biscuit with jelly, fruit juice, orange wedges

Lunch: Italian spaghetti and meat sauce, seasoned green beans, garlic Texas toast, orange wedges

JAN. 31

Livingston Parish

Breakfast: Mini blueberry or confetti pancakes or pancake on a stick, apple

Lunch: Chicken fajitas, refried beans, taco salad cup, cheese cup

Tangipahoa Parish

Breakfast: Waffle slider with syrup, fruit juice, pineapple tidbits

Lunch: Louisiana style red beans and rice, mustard greens, marinated cucumbers, baked apples, cornbread

View comments