The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries cited a Denham Springs woman for allegedly releasing a monitor lizard in Livingston Parish.
A Livingston Parish man posted on social media Tuesday saying a family member had released his exotic lizard pet — a Nile monitor lizard.
The man says in the post that he was searching for the lizard and it is "very fast and can be dangerous."
LDWF said late Wednesday that Jennifer Myers, 34, was cited. Illegally releasing a monitor lizard can bring a fine up to $900 and 120 days in jail, according to LDWF.
Nile monitor lizards are native to Africa, and according to LDWF, are aggressive in nature and can grow up to 7 feet in length.
The lizard still has not been captured. Anyone coming in contact with the lizard is asked to contact LDWF at (800) 442-2511.