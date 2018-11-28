DENHAM SPRINGS — It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Denham Springs, thanks to Friday's fourth annual Lighting of Old City Hall ceremony.
Visitors to the lighting ceremony cheered loudly when the Christmas lights were turned on in the small park adjacent to the Old City Hall. The park was elaborately decorated with large holiday-themed displays.
Those attending the ceremony were treated to a performance by the Denham Springs Gospel Choir and the Denham Springs Young Artists’ Academy. The choir sang such holiday favorites as “We Wish You a Merry Christmas,” “Joy to the Whole World,” “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town” and “Mary, Did You Know?”
At the conclusion of the concert, Santa did come to town, making his entrance on the portico of the Old City Hall. After greeting the crowd, he retreated to the lighted park, where he listened to the children tell him what they wanted for Christmas.
Young dancers also performed for the crowd that munched on free popcorn and sipped on lemonade. The treats were provided by Christ Community Church. Several rides were available for the young. A popular activity was a hayride on a wagon pulled by a tractor. Denham Springs Fire Chief Melvin Wheat was the tractor driver.
Denham Springs Mayor Gerard Landry said the lighting of the Old City Hall has become "something special in our city." He thanked organizers for the work they did to bring the festivities to the city.
Landry, in an interview, said the lighting ceremony was a welcome addition to the city’s public activities.
“This is a wholesome, family-oriented event. Many hard-working individuals and organizations come together to make this happen, and it just shows what great citizens and public servants we have. The city puts up some of the money for the lighting … we have it in our budget … and our many, many generous sponsors, through their contributions, make it happen. I will single out Donna Jennings of Mainstreet Denham Springs and Joan LeBlanc, who have been working on this since last summer. This crowd is just awesome tonight …there’s hardly any room for any more people. This points out the need we have for a civic center.”
Jennings said her committee began planning for the event late in the spring.
“We met monthly, and as the time for the lighting drew closer, we met every week," she said. "What you see tonight is the result of many volunteers working together to make this happen. The city crews were incredible. Whenever we needed help or something special, the police department, the fire department, even the water department answered our call. We also had the support of the Downtown Merchants Association and the Livingston Parish Convention and Visitors Bureau. This was a community effort, and it’s just great to see so many people having such a good time.”
Jennings thanked the more than 30 sponsors who donated funds and in-kind services to help make the lighting a success.
LeBlanc, who assisted Jennings with the planning and production of the event, said of her involvement: “This night is very special for me, and the reward for all the work we put into it comes from seeing so many people having so much fun. This is a time for our city and the whole community to come together for a night of fun. This is a free event, and we invite everyone to come out and enjoy the beautiful lights and decorations that help start the holiday season.”
Al Bye, proprietor of an antique business and president of the Downtown Merchants Association, was busy assisting Jennings and Leblanc with last-minute details.
“What you see here tonight is a great example of many people coming together to make something good happen for our city," Bye said. "We have had many people working together to make this night special, and just look at the crowds. Everyone is having a good time, and that makes all the work worthwhile.”
Dylan Ivy, executive director of Livingston Parish Students Against Destructive Decisions, said his students volunteered to be part of the lighting ceremony. The high school students manned a photo booth, helped the children at the carnival rides, assisted at the hay ride and served as Santa’s elves.
"We are looking forward to being involved in Denham Springs’ holiday programs and on Dec. 15 we will have a live nativity at the train station. Our students are really into the holiday season, and we appreciate the opportunity to be visibly involved in our community,” he said.
The Lighting of Old City Hall signaled the beginning of holiday events billed as 2018 Christmas in the Village. On Nov. 24, a Christmas open house was held at the Old City Hall. The Chef’s Evening & Wine Tasting Tour of Antique Village begins at 7 p.m. Nov. 29. Advanced tickets are required. On Dec. 8, the Denham Springs Kiwanis Club will hold the Christmas parade, which rolls at 2 p.m. The Kiwanis Club will also sponsor the Lighting of the Christmas tree at the train station at 6 p.m. on Dec. 13. The SADD Christmas Alive Nativity will be presented at 6 p.m. on Dec. 15.
The Antique Village Toy Drive started earlier this month and continues through Dec. 8. On Dec. 1, 15 and 22, there will be Christmas Caroling in the Village from 11:30 a.m. until 3 p.m.