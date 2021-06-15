This report was compiled from 21st Judicial District Court records dealing with felony cases.
LIVINGSTON — District Attorney Scott M. Perrilloux reports that 40-year-old Michael A. Meade, of Denham Springs, was found guilty of second-degree murder and home invasion.
On Dec. 31, 2018, Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office was alerted to shots fired at 34987 Lotts Lane, Denham Springs. After arriving on the scene, officers observed Acadian Ambulance attending to a male victim, later identified as Jeremy Campbell, who was being treated for multiple gunshot wounds. Crime scene investigators observed evidence of a forced entry and multiple shell casings located within the mobile home. Eyewitnesses identified Meade as the suspect who used force to enter the residence and fired a weapon prior to fleeing the scene.
According to witness testimony, Meade and his wife had been estranged since 2013. On Dec. 30, 2018, the two had a discussion via text which became increasingly aggressive evolving into threats. In the early morning of Dec. 31, 2018, the defendant traveled from LaPlace to a secondary location in Gonzales, before arriving at his estranged wife’s residence within Livingston Parish. After kicking in the residence door, Meade opened fire inside the dwelling resulting in life threatening injuries sustained by Campbell. Campbell later succumbed to these injuries.
After the incident, Meade traveled to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office and admitted to his involvement in Campbell’s death. Meade was apprehended into the Livingston Parish Jail.
The autopsy report confirmed Campbell’s cause of death was due to multiple gunshot wounds sustained to the cheek and left shoulder.
The jury of five women and seven men deliberated for approximately 30 minutes before returning unanimous verdicts on both counts.
Meade is scheduled for sentencing on June 21.
Results from May 20, before Judge Erika Sledge in Livingston:
Leroy Bean: 32, of Denham Springs, pleaded no contest to conspiracy possession with the intent to distribute a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance. He was sentenced to five years with the Department of Corrections. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay a $500 fine along with court costs and fees.
Markie Didier: 31, of Denham Springs, pleaded guilty to principal to possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance. She was sentenced to one year with the Department of Corrections. Time is to be served consecutively. She received credit for time served.
Tristen Johnson: 25, of Walker, pleaded no contest to illegal possession of stolen things over $25,000. He was sentenced to two years with the Department of Corrections. Time is to be served concurrently. He received credit for time served.
Joseph Kropog: 50, of Livingston, pleaded no contest to two counts of possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance. He was sentenced to two years in home incarceration with the Department of Corrections.
Cody Laborde: 34, of Denham Springs, pleaded no contest to possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance. He was sentenced to two years with the Department of Corrections. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $500 fine along with court costs and fees.
Cody McLin: 27, of Denham Springs, pleaded no contest to possession with intent to distribute a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, and possession with intent to heroin. He was sentenced to six years with the Department of Corrections. Time is to be served concurrently. He received credit for time served.
Richard Sampson II: 31, of Picayune, Mississippi, pleaded no contest to theft of a motor vehicle valued at $1,000 or more but less than $5,000. He was sentenced to two years with the Department of Corrections. The sentence was deferred, and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $500 fine along with court costs and fees.
Hebert Testerman Jr.: 57, of Baker, pleaded no contest to two counts of possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance and possession of heroin. He was sentenced to two years with the Department of Corrections. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay a $500 fine along with court costs and fees.
Maranda Theriot-White: 39, of Denham Springs, pleaded no contest to possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance. She was sentenced to two years with the Department of Corrections. The sentence was deferred, and she was placed on probation for two years. She is ordered to pay a $500 fine along with court costs and fees.
Results from May 21, before Judge Charlotte Foster in Livingston:
Devin Robbins: 24, of Greensburg, pleaded no contest to illegal use of weapons/dangerous instrumentalities and negligent injuring. He was sentenced to three years with the Department of Corrections. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay a $500 fine along with restitution, court costs and fees.
Results from May 24, before Judge Charlotte Foster in Livingston:
Paul Benoit: 22, of Natalbany, pleaded no contest to attempted sexual battery. He was sentenced to four years with the Department of Corrections. Two years of the sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay fines and fees.
Victor Edwards: 24, of Hammond, pleaded no contest to aggravated battery. The sentence was deferred, and he was placed on probation for three years. Upon release, he is ordered to register as a sex offender. He is ordered to pay a $500 fine along with court costs and fees.
Results from May 24, before Judge Jeffrey Johnson in Livingston:
Paul McMorris: 37, of Livingston, pleaded no contest to possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance and resisting an officer. He was sentenced to two years with the Department of Corrections. Time is to be served concurrently. He received credit for time served.
Results from May 24, before Judge William Dykes in Livingston:
Napolean Bennett Jr.: 58, of Springfield, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance. He was sentenced to one year in the parish jail. Time is to run concurrently. He received credit for time served.
Anthony Bordelon: 30, of Walker, pleaded no contest to attempted unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling. He was sentenced to three years with the Department of Corrections. Time is to be served concurrently. He received credit for time served.
Joshua Bordelon: 37, of Baker, pleaded no contest to possession of heroin. He was sentenced to two years with the Department of Corrections. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $750 fine along with court costs and fees.
Christopher Carter: 34, of Denham Springs, pleaded no contest to possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance. The sentence was deferred, and he was placed on probation for three years.
Brandon Crayton: 29, of Holden, pleaded no contest to simple burglary and monetary instrument abuse. He was sentenced to three years with the Department of Corrections. Time is to be served concurrently. He received credit for time served. He is ordered to pay restitution.
Aaron Darby: 30, of Livingston, pleaded no contest to two counts of possession of a Schedule II and possession of heroin. The sentence was deferred, and he was placed on probation for three years.
Eric Downey: 30, of Baton Rouge, pleaded no contest to possession of heroin. He was sentenced to two years with the Department of Corrections. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $750 fine along with court costs and fees.
Mason Haggard: 21, of Hammond, pleaded no contest to domestic abuse battery — child endangerment law. He was sentenced to two years with the Department of Corrections. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $750 fine along with court costs and fees.
Janeane Hennick: 52, of Springfield, pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated — fourth offense. She was sentenced to 10 years with the Department of Corrections. Eight years of the sentence was suspended, and she was placed on probation for three years. She is ordered to pay a $5,000 fine along with court costs and fees.
Calvia Jackson: 26, of Ponchatoula, pleaded no contest to home invasion. She was sentenced to three years with the Department of Corrections. The sentence was suspended, and she was placed on probation for three years. She is ordered to pay a $750 fine along with court costs and fees.
Domenique Johnson: 24, of Denham Springs, pleaded guilty to simple arson, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, possession of stolen property, theft of a motor vehicle valued at $1,000 or more but less than $5,000, theft of a motor vehicle valued at $5,000 or more but less than $25,000, and domestic abuse battery — first offense. He was sentenced to 10 years with the Department of Corrections. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay a $500 fine along with court costs and fees.
Bronwyn Lockhart: 41, of Denham Springs, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance. He was sentenced to one year with the Department of Corrections. Time is to be served concurrently. He received credit for time served.
Kyle Melancon: 50, of Denham Springs, pleaded no contest to possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance. He was sentenced to two years with the Department of Corrections. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $750 fine along with court costs and fees.
Kevin Morace: 33, of Denham Springs, pleaded no contest distribution/ possession with the intent to distribute a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, distribution/ possession with the intent to distribute a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, distribution/ possession with the intent to distribute a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, and driving while intoxicated — first offense. The sentence was deferred, and he was placed on probation for three years.
Robert Rheams III: 20, of Hammond, pleaded guilty to second-degree battery. He was sentenced to one year with the Department of Corrections. Time is to be served concurrently. He received credit for time served.
Heather Sanchez: 35, of Maurepas, pleaded no contest to possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance. She was sentenced to two years with the Department of Corrections. The sentence was suspended, and she was placed on probation for two years. She is ordered to pay a $750 fine along with court costs and fees.
Crystal Tate: 41, of Walker, pleaded no contest to two counts of possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance. She was sentenced to two years with the Department of Corrections. The sentence was suspended, and she was placed on probation for two years. She is ordered to pay a $750 fine along with court costs and fees.
Results from May 25, before Judge Jeffrey Johnson in Livingston:
Jackson Creel: 47, of Walker, pleaded no contest to possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance. He received credit for time served, and his sentence was satisfied.