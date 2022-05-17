Southeastern Louisiana University’s College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences honored top graduates at its annual honors convocation May 3.
Departmental awards were presented to the following:
DENHAM SPRINGS: Breanna Burton, Outstanding Graduating Senior Award in World Language, Spanish Concentration; Samantha Ellis, (Honors in Psychology); and Ashly Rodriguez, Outstanding Graduating Senior Award in World Languages, Spanish Education Concentration.
HAMMOND: Whitney Bourdier, Outstanding Senior Award in World Languages, Dual Language Concentration; Marina Burguete-Diago, James Wilcox Outstanding Graduating Senior in Music Award; Maya Little, (Honors in Psychology); Laureana Robertson, Outstanding Senior in General Studies; and Aileigh Simmons, Visual Art + Design Department Award.
LORANGER: Sierra Arbaugh, Visual Art + Design Department Award; and Kaylan Treadway, Harold Leu Award in Political Science.
PONCHATOULA: Dara Calmes, Visual Art + Design Department Award; and Ally Holloway, Visual Art + Design Department Award.
PRAIRIEVILLE: Nicole Redmond, Roman Heleniak Award in Social Studies Education; and Bailey Weiss, Visual Art + Design Department Award.
Also at the convocation, the college honored four faculty members: Aileen Mootoo, Excellence in Teaching; Keith Costa, Excellence in Artistic Activity; Angie Anderson, Excellence in Service; and Jeffrey Bell, Excellence in Research.
The college also honored inductees into the Southeastern chapter of Phi Kappa Phi National Honor Society.