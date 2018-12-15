A long-discussed connection between the city of Denham Springs and the sprawling new developments along Juban Road is coming closer to construction.

Livingston Parish has received a key wetlands permit from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to build the Cook Road extension, a four-lane road that will link Pete's Highway to Juban Crossing north of Interstate 12.

"That was the one thing we were waiting on to really get it ramped up," said Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks.

The project involve widening the existing portion of Cook Road from two lanes to four lanes and connecting it with a bridge across Gray's Creek to a road that dead-ends between Academy Sports + Outdoors and Walk-On's Bistreaux & Bar.

The Cook Road extension is seen as a link to bring residents from the Denham Springs area to shop at the growing developments in the Juban area. The road was part of the original deal cut with the developers of Juban Crossing, an economic development district, and has been in the works for more than a decade, Ricks said.

Ricks predicts the project could be complete by the end of 2019 or early 2020.

"It isn't moving fast, but it's moving forward," he said.

The 1.5 mile, $19 million road project is funded primarily with federal dollars, Ricks said. About $300,000 of parish resources have been allocated, he said.

Kresten Brown, an engineer with Forte & Tablada who is assisting on the project, said the next step is a final environmental clearance from the Federal Highway Administration, which should come in the next couple months.

After that, the parish can develop final construction plans and start purchasing right-of-way from the numerous residents who live alongside the road, Brown said.

Joe Moore, a commercial realtor with RE/MAX, who is marketing property on the east side of the Juban developments, said the Cook Road project is important to big box tenants looking at property there.

"Going forward all the land that is undeveloped would benefit from the Cook Road extension,," Moore said.