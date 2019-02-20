Cousins Mason Sibley and Addison Sibley are on different ends of their youth livestock competition careers. Addison Sibley, 9, competed at her first state livestock show last week while older cousin Mason has been showing since he was in fourth grade.
The LSU Ag Center State Livestock show, held Feb. 9-16 at the Lamar-Dixon Center in Gonzales, was Mason Sibley’s last state show before he graduates high school.
Raising and showing livestock is part of the DNA for families like the Sibleys. They travel with an entourage that includes parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles and younger siblings not quite ready to take the bull by the horns, so to speak. The cousins were cheered and supported by their parents and two grandmothers.
Addison Sibley competed with her heifer Love in the AOB (Any other Breed) Non-Brahman influenced division. She explained that her bovine partner got the name because of a heart-shaped spot at the top of her head. Addison’s mother, Laurie Sibley, is both a dotting mother and a livestock mentor. She recalled years of showing herself before becoming a livestock show mom. “When I was young, we had everything at LSU, so it was different,” Laurie Sibley said.
Laurie and Jason Sibley also have the family’s next round of competitors in tow. Younger sister Natalie is in second grade, but she feels like she’s a big part of the competition and animal-raising already. Little brother Kason is not quite as moved by the competition yet. Laurie Sibley said he was more interested in the cookie he was consuming in slow, deliberate fashion.
Laurie Sibley said that it’s not too early to expose the younger children to the livestock arenas because showing animals is family activity. “It is a true family process even though they are not big enough to show,” she said. “They get out there and they help take care of the animals. Before you know it, they will all be out there showing themselves.”
Addison Sibley came back from the arena after getting more than her share of "tough love" because her sweet heifer decided to lead more than be led. Kathy Guisinger, her maternal grandmother, gave her a pep talk, demonstrating the benefit of generations of livestock experience. “When the cow starts acting up in the ring and pulls you, it’s called dirt surfing,” Guisinger said. “Addison did a little dirt surfing today, that’s all.”
Mason Sibley is a high school senior also showing in the AOB Non-Brahman division. He has been showing for the maximum nine years. His future plans will take him from the livestock arena to the public service arena. “I plan to become a Baton Rouge firefighter,” he said.
Mason Sibley is showing a young bull named Homer, but little cousin Natalie Sibley quickly interrupts that Homer is not his “real name.” She prefers to call him Feathers, a reference to his slightly fluffy, feathered coat. “His real name is Feathers, but Mason thought people would laugh at him because it’s a baby name,” she said. “He was so fluffy when he was a baby.”
Christian Corsentino is in a middle range of experience between the Sibley cousins. He is 12 and in his fourth year of competition. As he prepared his trio of heifers, he was also benefiting from a family support system that included his mother, Heather Corsentino, and his uncle, Drew Hall.
Christian Corsentino shows Angus bulls and heifers, but, for this show, only the ladies took center stage. He worked to wash and groom Envy, named because she is an Envious Blackbird Angus; Susie Q because she is a GQ Heifer; and the smallest Elba because that’s her name.
Christian Corsentino also participates in the showmanship events, where he shows his ability to lead and handle the big animals. He said he expects an easy time with his girls during the state show because everyone is well-behaved except for Susie Q, who might get a little sassy from time to time.
In addition to handling the heifers, Christian Corsentino has a leadership role as a livestock director. His mother helps him organize documents related to his fellow and district competitors. After Thursday’s competition, Christian Corsentino attended the Louisiana Angus Association banquet, where awards were presented to top competitors. The directors compile information and announce their parish and district’s top winners. He is a director in the Southeast District, but he didn’t feel rattled by the added responsibility. “They say that stuff at the banquet,” he explained.
Like other 12-year-olds, Christian likes to play baseball and occasionally gets in a little basketball, but showing Angus cattle is a big part of his life. He explains that it is a lot of work that includes feeding and exercise times. “Tomorrow, we are probably going to wash all of them, comb their hair and put some Show Shine in their hair,” he said.
Heather Corsentino said her son is following in a very long line of cattlemen, and competition is a family tradition. “My grandfather raised cattle, and my aunt and uncle showed, and my brother and I showed growing up,” she said.
Christian Corsentino has an older sister who competed in the livestock arenas during her youth. She is a recent graduate of the Oklahoma State University animal science program.