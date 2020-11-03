The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America will “Light the World in Teal” on Nov. 5 to raise Alzheimer’s awareness as part of Alzheimer’s Awareness Month.
People and places around the globe are invited to take part in the annual awareness initiative and can learn more by visiting www.lighttheworldinteal.com. Teal is AFA’s Alzheimer’s awareness color.
“Every person and place that participates in this global initiative is making a difference in the fight against Alzheimer’s disease, and the more that join, the more awareness we will raise about Alzheimer’s,” said Charles J. Fuschillo Jr., the group president and CEO. “We invite everyone to ‘go teal’ on Nov. 5 to show their support for the millions of people living with Alzheimer’s.”
Anyone can participate in raising Alzheimer’s awareness by wearing teal, posting photos on their social media platforms using the hashtag #AFALightTheWorldInTeal or by turning their Facebook cover profile/cover photo teal. Information can be found on the website.
Families looking for information about Alzheimer’s disease or support services can contact AFA’s help line at (866) 232-8484 or visit www.alzfdn.org.