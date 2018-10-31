A couple in their 70s was found dead in their Denham Springs pool company Tuesday, and police are searching for a man who may have fled to Tennessee in the double killing, Denham Springs Police Chief Shannon Womack said.
Eugene "Frank" Gurley, 72, and Patricia Gurley, 70, were killed by an assailant who Womack believes knew the couple. Police issued an arrest warrant for 45-year-old Michael Collins Wednesday afternoon for the burglary of a white 2016 Nissan Frontier pickup belonging to the Gurley's, and named him a person of interest in the double homicide.
In a court document from 2016, Collins had his address listed as the lot next to the Gurley's pool company. Police believe Collins is driving Eugene Gurley's white 2016 Nissan Frontier pickup truck toward the area of Macon County, Tennessee. The license plate is Y193507.
The couple died of blunt force trauma, according to a source close to the investigation, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the ongoing investigation.
Womack would not release a cause of death, but called the crime the most "senseless and heinous" in his career.
"This was not random," Womack said.
Can't see video below? Click here.
Officers were dispatched to the warehouse of the pool business on Pete's Highway Tuesday night for a wellness check when the bodies were discovered, Womack said. They found the bodies inside the building.
Police tape marked off the property at 27459 La. 16, or Pete's Highway, where the warehouse building is marked with a faded sign that reads: National Award Winning Pools. The property also had a loaded pickup truck and two campers, one with clothes out on a clothesline nearby.
A Denham Springs police officer sat at the entrance to the property throughout Wednesday morning.
Neighbors said police showed up at the property late Tuesday.
According to the Secretary of State's website, National Pool Builders, Inc., is the business where the double homicide occurred. It was first registered in 1982.
Frank and Patricia Gurley are listed as the agents of the business. Womack said he bought a liner for his pool from Frank Gurley years ago.
"It's a tremendous loss to the community," Womack said. "He was a great man."
Can't see video below? Click here.
Steven Westbrooks worked for the Gurleys since the beginning of the summer, when Frank Gurley began teaching him about pools and pool repairs.
"Mr. Frank taught me everything I know," Westbrooks said Wednesday. "Frank looks out for me and helps me out a lot."
He said Frank Gurley and him had plans to meet Tuesday to complete a job, but his boss never showed up and didn't answer his calls.
"I called Frank at least 40 times," Westbrooks said, shaking his head. "Frank was a good guy. ... He helped anybody he could."
Westbrooks said he had meet Frank's wife on occasion.
"She was sweet, sweet as can be," he said.
This story will be updated.