September is Library Card Sign-up Month, a time when libraries nationwide join the American Library Association to remind parents, caregivers and students that signing up for a library card is the first step on the path to academic achievement and lifelong learning, a news release said.
Libraries play a crucial role in the education and development of children, offering a variety of programs to spark creativity and stimulate an interest in reading and learning, the release said. Through access to technology, media resources and educational programs, a library card gives students the tools to succeed in the classroom and provides people of all ages opportunities to pursue their dreams, explore new passions and interests, and find their voice.
Our Library. Our commUNITY.
In addition to celebrating Library Card Sign-Up Month, Livingston Parish Library announces the start of a new community initiative titled Our Library. Our commUNITY.
Officially launched Sept. 1 in conjunction with Library Card Sign-Up Month, "Our Library. Our commUNITY." is a unified effort to bring awareness to the vast amount of resources and events the library provides to the Livingston Parish community. From traditional offerings such as books and DVDs to nontraditional materials including mobile hot spots, telescopes and museum passes, the library strives to introduce new services to meet the needs of the growing parish.
“It has been proven many times that libraries have a profound impact on the communities they serve,” said Library Director Giovanni Tairov. “For over 75 years, the library has served this community through its programs and collections. Our library system was organized and implemented by the community, for the community. We are extremely proud of the growth, accomplishments and connections we’ve made during the past seven decades, and look forward to deepening those connections through a series of themed events and programs over the next several months.”
Themed programs and events
Beginning in September, the library is hosting various community-centered events aimed at positively impacting the community. Each event presented is tied to a monthly theme and will feature components that reflect the various interests and backgrounds of the members of the parish.
For September, the monthly theme invites patrons to “Find Your Voice at the Library.” Programs planned include:
Digital Media Lab Presents: Find Your Voice: A multiweek series of hands-on learning sessions where teens can learn about digital music, podcasting, video recording and editing. This event is hosted by the Library’s Digital Media Lab.
Denham Springs-Walker Branch: Tuesday, Sept. 20, 5:30 p.m.
Voices and Votes: Democracy in Action: In partnership with Denham Springs Main Street, this lecture series is centered around the Smithsonian traveling exhibit "Voices and Votes: Democracy in America" on display at the Old City Hall in Denham Springs. The weekly program will focus on a variety of topics related to voting on the state and national levels. The series concludes in October with a book discussion of "The Woman's Hour" by Elaine Weiss, a 2018 nonfiction book chronicling the pivotal events in 1920 that led to the ratification of the 19th Amendment, granting women the right to vote.
In the coming months, the library’s outreach department will host community events around the parish in an effort to connect with residents and provide them access to the library’s services and resources.
For details about Our Library. Our commUNITY., or to learn how libraries unite communities, visit www.mylpl.info/commUNITY.