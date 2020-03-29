A 20-year-old woman was killed Sunday and another person was injured after the car they were in veered off a Livingston Parish highway and struck a tree, causing it to catch fire, authorities said.
The crash happened just before noon on La. 16, north of La. 1032, State Police spokesman Taylor Scrantz said.
Officials identified the driver as Daylin Alaniz, of Zachary. She suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene. A passenger in the car suffered serious injuries, Scrantz said.
Authorities said Alaniz's Ford Mustang veered off the road, struck a pole and then a tree before catching fire.
Because of the blaze, investigators aren't sure if seat belts were being worn. Officials aren't sure what caused Alaniz to veer off the road.