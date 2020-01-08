The beginning of the year is a time for reflection and a look back at the events and people who impacted our lives. Let's take a walk down memory lane as we share our favorite stories of 2019, the ones that made us think and appreciate life in Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes.
This week, we'll take a look at July through December.
July
Sports columnist Scott Hotard shared the story of Livingston Parish students taking part in high school bass fishing, a sport the Louisiana High School Athletic Association added as a trial sport during the 2019-20 school year.
Walker hosted its annual Independence Day Celebration on July 4 at Sidney Hutchinson Park.
August
Writer Vic Couvillion talked to lifelong French Settlement residents Trent Little and Cody Bazile about their efforts to restore the King George Recreation Center to its once prominent position as a recreation and cultural mecca of the community.
A lot was written in 2019 about "American Idol's" Laine Hardy. Advocate writer Judy Bergeron shared several stories on the show's eventual winner. In August, publicity started for a September show in Denham Springs.
Hammond celebrated its 150th anniversary Aug. 23 with it annual Hot August Night program. A special attraction at the event was a display of dozens of historic photographs at the Hammond Regional Arts Center on East Thomas Street.
September
More than 50% of the stories in this section each week are submitted from our readers. One such submission came from the Amite High School Class of 1969, which celebrated a 50-year class reunion.
A Sept. 12 story highlighted the release of a new cookbook, "Hungarian Settlement Historical Society Cookbook." The organizers of the Hungarian Settlement Historical Museum undertook the project as a fundraiser to continue their efforts to preserve the history of Hungarians who settled in the area.
October
Festivals in Denham Springs are always fun, and the Oct. 5 Fall Festival was no exception. Organizers of the event estimated that a record crowd once again filled the historic downtown area to visit booths containing many and varied crafts, sample food offerings and listen to live music.
A few weeks later, the 82nd Livingston Parish Fair took over the fairgrounds in Livingston.
At the end of the month, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Denham Springs held its 49th festival.
November
In a salute to the nearby Louisiana Renaissance Festival, the Albany-Springfield Branch of the Livingston Parish Library hosted its first Renaissance Festival Accessories crafts session for participants to create decorative pieces to be worn to the festival. Reference librarian Amanda Adkins, who coordinated the Nov. 5 event, said the festival accessories program was a salute to the popular festival held every year just east of Hammond.
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish helped residents prepare for the holiday season with a cooking decorating class at its gallery.
December
The holiday spirit was evident in both parishes as local groups and cities hosted Christmas parades and social gatherings. Santa's helpers visited throughout the area.