Robyn Rose became emotional when talking about the Christmas gift she’s going to give her 9-year-old son.
Rose, 39, has fallen onto hard times after the in-home health care company that she works for cut her hours earlier this year amid the coronavirus pandemic. So she couldn’t afford a gift for her son.
Then, like Santa Claus, a deputy for the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office stepped in, delivering Legos and a toy gun to Rose’s Denham Springs home for her son to open on Christmas.
“It’s a blessing. It’s truly a blessing,” Rose said as she choked up. “My little boy is going to have something under the tree this year.”
The Rose family was one of 698 in Livingston Parish that the sheriff's office delivered toys to during the 33rd annual Christmas Crusade on Dec. 18. Deputies delivered toys to more kids — 1,513 in all — than any time in recent history.
Even following the August 2016 flood that inundated thousands of homes in Livingston, 1,236 kids were signed up from 557 families, according to the sheriff’s office.
“There are years that people really struggle, and you’ve got people during COVID that are having a really hard time and may have lost their job and just need something extra,” Sheriff Jason Ard said. “We do have a lot of new people on the list and a lot of that is probably due to them not having a job.”
Ard estimated that roughly 80% of his more than 300 employees volunteered to drive to homes around the parish and deliver toys, and those who weren’t delivering were likely on call.
“It’s very touching, especially seeing people in hard times,” said Jason Hunt, a D.A.R.E. officer with the department. “It shows me that this was truly my calling.”
Hunt delivered a laser tag toy and karaoke machine to Jacob Burlison, 33, for his girlfriend’s 11-year-old son.
Burlison, of Denham Springs, was laid off from his job as a truck driver early in the pandemic and said he then struggled to pay the bills working for Papa Johns. Now, his girlfriend is in the hospital with a baby on the way, leaving Burlison at home to care for their 11-year-old.
“It means he gets to see Christmas without financial problems and struggle,” Burlison said. “Just to see the smile on his face means a lot.”
The sheriff’s department planned for the large delivery for nearly 3 months, stockpiling donated toys in its old 9-1-1 call center and vetting applications, Ard said. The department also received monetary donations that were used to purchase toys for the influx of needy children.
“I don’t want them to be playing with a wooden toy and next door some kid has a state of the art Spider Man action figure,” Ard said. “We want them to have a merry Christmas like everyone else in the neighborhood.”
Lucretia Mote, 38, said she was grateful for the toy delivery because “a lot of kids are going to wake up without a Christmas this year.”
When the pandemic caused her to lose work as a house cleaner for the elderly in Denham Springs, she feared her 8-year-old daughter would be among them.
“It makes the year seem better,” Mote said after receiving stuffed animals to give to her daughter. “It brightens it up a little knowing there’s something good coming out of it. It makes it all a lot better.