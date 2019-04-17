Students at Hammond Westside Montessori are the teachers for the day March 27 at the Ag Wonders event sponsored by LSU AgCenter. Over 1,000 students from St. Helena and Tangipahoa parishes participated in the learning experience.
Hammond Westside Montessori students participate in the Ag Wonders event on March 27. Students included, from left, sitting, Jessie Finch, Julianna Ratcliff, Ava Magliolo, Mattie Proctor, Dantjuan Kelly, Jacob Bourque, London Thomas and Lillie Miller; and standing, are Michael Paul Ridder and teacher Colette Taillon.
Provided photo
On March 27, students at Hammond Westside Montessori were the teachers for the day at the Ag Wonders event sponsored by LSU AgCenter. More than 1,000 students from St. Helena and Tangipahoa parishes participated in this learning experience.