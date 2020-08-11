On July 22, members of Tangipahoa Volunteers For Family And Community visited Serenity House, a homeless shelter in Ponchatoula. The club collects items for use by the homeless population all year long and brings these collected items to them once or twice a year.
On this visit, the group donated 47 bags of clothes, including underwear, socks and shoes. Socks are usually one of the most requested items at homeless shelters. Donations of underclothing such as socks and underwear must be brand-new items; clothing and shoes may be gently used. Donations included personal hygiene items, such as tissues, bath soaps and deodorants.
Also, the volunteer group bought food items for the residents, including industrial sized jars of peanut butter and jelly, cans of tuna fish and chicken breast, saltine crackers, coffee, sugar coffee creamer and much-needed kitchen items, as well as things like napkins and laundry detergent.
To help keep the residents safe during the continued coronavirus pandemic, the group also donated 30 homemade cloth face masks currently living at the shelter. These items were all delivered while following state protocols.
Tangipahoa Volunteers For Family And Community is the all-volunteer arm of the LSU AgCenter Extension Service. Serenity House is one of its many service projects each year. People interested in joining can contact President Marie Heck at marie_heck@yahoo.comor visit www.tangivfc.com.