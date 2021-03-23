On March 12, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced his appointments to several Louisiana boards and commissions.
Appointees from the region include:
Alaina J. Boothe, of Denham Springs, has been appointed to the Louisiana Women’s Incarceration Task Force. Booth is the first felony assistant public defender and the director of students at the Baton Rouge Office of Public Defenders. Boothe will serve as a representative of a criminal justice agency.
The Louisiana Women’s Incarceration Task Force was established by House Concurrent Resolution 27 of the 2018 Regular Session to study, evaluate, analyze and undertake a comprehensive review of the state's criminal justice system as it relates to women.
Jeffery K. Smith, of Hammond, has been reappointed to the Louisiana Fire Prevention Board of Review. Smith is the principle architect at Holly & Smith Architects and will serve as a registered architect.
The Fire Prevention Board of Review is established to evaluate alternatives to fire prevention or protection laws and regulations established by the fire marshal when a request of review is properly submitted. The Fire Prevention Board of Review does not have the power to waive fire prevention and protection requirements but determines whether the suggested alternative provides equivalent or better protection within the context of the intent of the law.
Tonya P. Mabry, of Amite, has been appointed to the Louisiana Housing Corp. Mabry is the executive director of Tangipahoa Parish Government. Mabry will represent the 5th Congressional District and has experience in nonprofit residential development.
The Louisiana Housing Corp. assures that every Louisiana resident is granted an opportunity to obtain safe, affordable and energy efficient housing.