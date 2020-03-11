WALKER — From its humble roots when a backyard boiler would throw a few pounds of locally caught crawfish into a pot with only a little salt and maybe some cayenne, until today’s boils, when many cooks throw just about anything into the pot, something was still missing from this celebrated Louisiana ritual: a crawfish boil dessert.
Cookie decorating specialist Jackie Wilson said she decided to remedy that situation by creating some treats that add a nice, sweet finish to that already delicious treat, boiled crawfish with all the added goodies that are thrown in the pot.
Wilson, who said she is a cookie artist, shared her newfound delights with about three dozen cookie decorating fans in a special session March 4 at the Livingston Literacy and Learning Center. She provided her students with a thorough set of instructions on how to make crawfish, corn and potato cookies that resemble those three key ingredients that are so much a part of a typical crawfish boil.
Wilson, who terms her efforts to share cookie decorating secrets Jackie’s Sweet School House, is the proprietor of a parallel business, Jackie’s Sweet Shop. While she lives in Gainesville, Florida, with her husband, she said she enjoys returning to Louisiana, which she called home for a period in her life, about three times a year to give classes on advanced cookie decorating.
Her interest in crawfish, she explained as a preface to the class, began in her native California when she first encountered crawfish while in the third grade. “We had to have a small pet, and the teacher gave each of us a crawfish ... we called them crayfish in those days. I brought mine home, named it ‘Coco,’ made a home for it in a little box, and I came to really care for my little pet. I would play with it and make it jump. Well, one day Coco jumped out of his box and disappeared. I was really sad. When I eventually came to Louisiana I went to some crawfish boils, but I can’t eat but of a few of them because they make me think of Coco,” she explained to laughter.
Wilson’s class was well organized. Each participant was given a gift box that contained all the materials needed to make their crawfish boil cookies. The box contained four extra-thick sugar cookies that Wilson had baked in advance. For decorating, each box included 10 small pastry bags filled with red, yellow, white, brown, purple and black colored icing.
A practice sheet of paper was also included along with long toothpicks that were used for manipulating the icing when necessary.
After practicing lines, loops and circles on the practice sheets, the decorating began. Wilson used an overhead projector to demonstrate the steps necessary to decorate the cookies. She started with the corn, showing how to first outline the cookie and then how to flood the cookie with icing once the outline had dried slightly. The corn was put aside to allow the icing to dry before the finishing touches were added later.
It was then on to the crawfish. Wilson demonstrated how to form the “body” of the crawfish by first outlining three ovals on the creature’s body. The next steps followed in order. The claws were outlined and flooded with more icing and the head was then decorated.
After the basic crawfish had been filled with the bright red icing, the class moved on the boiled potatoes. Decorators first made “eyes” on the potatoes with black icing and when that dried, brown icing was piled up around the eyes creating the finished potatoes.
Then, it was back to the crawfish. The eyes of the crawfish were formed by making small white loops that were then filled in with the black icing. The antenna followed, and the crawfish were ready for the next crawfish boil.
The corn was the last cookie to finish, and that required that the decorators create small circles all over the original icing that had been drying.
Wilson said the cookies will completely dry after about eight hours.
The cookie cutter used for the crawfish cookies was designed by Wilson and she explained that she had a cookie cutter manufacturer make additional cutters which she had for sale.
Wilson now sells cookies through social media and said she supplies cookies for weddings, receptions, reunions and similar affairs. She said that she bakes, decorates and mails between 50-100 orders of cookies a month with an average of about 30 cookies per order.
“I do all of this out of my kitchen, so it has become a demanding job. ... But it’s something that I enjoy. I especially enjoy giving classes on cookie decorating and this is something I did while living in Louisiana. Since moving to Florida, I have had a few requests for decorating classes so I guess that part of my business is picking up,” she said.
Jaclyn Peters, one of the students, said she has attended three of Wilson’s classes and said she has “learned a lot from her.” Peters said Wilson "is a really good teacher and she makes the classes fun as well as instructive.” She was joined at the class by her young son Jared who said he has also attended cookie decorating classes before and that he came to the class to learn more about the process.