WALKER — Homeowners in the newly created Community Development District will have to pay an administrative fee for getting their water from the city of Walker.
At its April 12 meeting, the City Council unanimously approved an amendment to the city’s Code of Ordinances regulating charges for water services to include adding an administrative surcharge for providing water services to developments that are classified as Community Development Districts.
The ordinance will authorize the city to collect a monthly administrative fee of 10% of the total fixed monthly fee determined by the CDD developers for each piece of property sold to a customer as part of the billing process for the all properties located within the CDD. Walker Chief of Staff Jamie Etheridge explained that the Livingston Parish Council had approved the establishment of a Community Development District outside the city limits of Walker and that developers of the district plan to use Walker’s water services. Etheridge said the 10% charge that will be added to the regular water bills is to cover the administrative costs of providing the water.
In a lengthy explanation for a request to approve the amendment, Etheridge explained that the latest Community Development District will see Walker provide water for a proposed subdivision of 1,800 lots that will be developed off Buddy Ellis Road between Juban Road and La. 447.
Etheridge said Walker will supply water to the subdivision and that eventually residents will be billed at the city’s rates. But she said the city had to add the administrative costs as part of the agreement to provide water. The city will eventually cover the costs of installing waterlines in the subdivision through the fees that property owners will pay.
Etheridge said the city could not determine an exact dollar figure for the administrative fee because it is not now known what fees the CDD will establish. Therefore, the amendment was written to provide for 10% of whatever development fees are assessed to eventual purchasers of the lots in the subdivision. One provision of the amendment holds that if a customer fails or refuses timely payment for the utility service provided by Walker, the CDD shall be held responsible to see that appropriate fees are paid.
Currently, the city charges residential customers a fee of $12.50 for the first 3,000 gallons used and $2.50 for each additional 1,000 gallons. This is the base rate that eventual homeowners in the new development will pay when the subdivision is complete.
Commercial water consumers pay a higher base rate for water at $34 for the first 3,000 gallons and the same $2.50 for every additional 1,000 gallons of water used.
At the same meeting, Wendy Montalbano, director of the city’s wastewater treatment system, reported that her department had recently filed the annual Louisiana Municipal Water Pollution Prevention Report required by the state Department of Environmental Quality.
Montalbano said the city averages processing about 780,000 gallons of water on a normal day without significant rainfall and the city’s system can readily handle that volume, adding that the system is designed to process up to 1.5 million gallons of water a day. She said Walker has been doing a commendable job of maintaining a system that meets all state standards regarding the control of possible pollutants.
“In all of the areas regarding pollution of the water that we process, we are well within all ranges established by the DEQ. Our treatment plant is efficient and our crew works very hard to assure that the water we process meets all standards,” she told the council.
Montalbano said her department's workers “are always doing research on how to improve the equipment we have to work with. Some of our equipment is old and we are looking to upgrade our equipment in the future, but we are constantly evaluating what we have to work with and our crews keep the process going. Looking ahead, we will stay the course and continue to provide the service to the city that the state requires.”
The city experienced only 12 overflows at manhole covers during the past year, Montalbano said, with no overflows at the treatment plant. She said that some new manhole covers that have been installed in the city will help alleviate the problem of manhole overflows. She said continued improvements to the manhole covers and to the city’s overall treatment system will be needed at some point in the future and that an ongoing evaluation of future needs is conducted by the system’s staff.
Mayor Jimmy Watson called a special meeting for 5:30 p.m. April 19 to consider the establishment of a cooperative endeavor agreement related to drainage that will involve Walker with other political entities in the area. Watson said that state Rep. Buddy Mincey and state Sen. Rogers Pope have been meeting with Livingston Parish municipalities, the Parish Council, representatives of the Department of Transportation and Development and Gravity Drainage District 5 to study issues involving drainage and some possible solutions.
The mayor said that ultimately improving drainage within the city limits also involves drainage issues in the entire region. He said drainage problems can be better dealt with if all of the parties involved work together. He did not suggest any specific plans for the meeting but said that more details about the cooperative endeavor agreement will be presented at the special meeting.