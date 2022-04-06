When the doors closed on the 2019 Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival, Tangipahoa Parish had no idea the trials it was about to face.
First, the coronavirus pandemic canceled the annual event two years in a row. Then Hurricane Ida barreled across the parish last August, causing destruction from which some residents are still recovering.
Now the beloved festival is back this weekend, celebrating its 50th anniversary and preparing for tens of thousands of visitors.
Tangipahoa Parish Parish President Robby Miller says the event will offer some normalcy after the challenging years.
"Probably six to eight weeks after Ida we looked pretty normal from an outsider looking in. It looked like life was normal," Miller said. "But we still had a good number of individuals working hard to put their lives back together."
While some farmers were impacted by Ida, festival organizers said most of the area's strawberry crops were spared.
What began decades ago as a small street fair barely filling half a neighborhood block has blossomed into a massive, signature event for the parish. Miller calls it the state's second-biggest festival, after Mardi Gras.
"The idea that it’s so big is a testament to how well they do it, and make it a true family event," Miller said. "Your options are almost unlimited. The people of Tangipahoa and Ponchatoula really just roll out the red carpet to make sure everyone has the best time they can possibly have."
When the highly anticipated event was canceled during various coronavirus surges, the festival's board of directors rallied. A strawberry auction held in 2020 allowed Livingston and Tangipahoa farmers the chance to sell their berries, while a similar "mini" strawberry festival last year afforded them the same opportunity.
But nothing compares to the original.
Miller said there is "exponential excitement" following the two year break as people put "whatever we have going on in our lives on the backburner" to enjoy the weekend.
Organizers say to expect a festival that looks like years past: Farmer's Row filled with local growers hawking their strawberries and strawberry goods, regional bands playing live music and delicious food served by local non-profits raising money for their organizations.
"As they say, 'If it ain’t broke don’t fix it,'" said Donald Lanier, a spokesperson for the festival.
Organizers expect between 300,000 to 500,000 people will attend the event this weekend. The festival begins at noon on Friday, April 8, and ends Sunday, April 10, at 6 p.m.
"People are just itching to get out and do something," Lanier said. "The weather looks like it’s going to bless us with a great weekend. Come help us celebrate the 50th anniversary. There’s an abundance of berries."