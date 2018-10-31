The World War II Museum’s Victory Belles are coming to Amite for a Christmas concert, Amite Arts Council President Charley Vance announced.
“The Victory Belles of the National WWII Museum are a charming vocal trio who serenade audiences around the world,” said a news release from the Stage Door Canteen, the home of the Victory Belles.
“Their spirited performances feature dazzling costumes, choreography, audience interaction and WWII era holiday musical hits that are sung in three-part harmony,” states the release.
The Christmas concert will be at 7 p.m. Dec. 15 in the Amite High Theatre. Admission will be $5. Tickets will be on sale in early November.
“We are hoping to honor all veterans, but especially any World War II veterans,” said Vance.
If anyone is or knows of a World War II veteran who would like to attend as a guest of the Arts Council, they may call Arts Council member and retired Air Force veteran Luther Tolliver at (707) 249-2883.
For information, call Amite City Hall, 748-8761.