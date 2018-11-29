An infant discovered dead in a dump truck Wednesday morning was likely stillborn, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office.
Authorities are now seeking the public's help finding the mother to ensure she is OK, said Dawn Panepinto, a spokeswoman for Sheriff Daniel Edwards.
A waste management worker found the baby in the back of a garbage truck late Wednesday morning in the area of Stone Road and Whiskey Lane in Tickfaw, Panepinto said.
Based on the location of the baby in the truck, it appears the infant was picked up from a garbage can in that area, she said.
"But it doesn't necessarily mean that is where the baby was put or where the incident occurred," she said. "We won't really know until we find the mother."
She said the baby weighed 3 pounds, 11 ounces and was a white male. Panepinto said it appears the baby was born from 6 to 8 hours before it was found.
At this point, investigators are most concerned with checking on the mother's physical and emotional health, as opposed to pressing charges for "improper disposal," Panepinto said. If a toxicology report finds the baby had narcotics in his system, that could be a different story, she said.