October Pandarific students include, from left, first row, Jaycee Lewis, Liam McHone, Natalie Mader, Edith Cleto Quiroz, Lola Cottingham, Bailey Darsey, Jae’Lynn Hines and Bryson Leany; second row, Mohamed Solano-Tomas, Ka’liyah Walker, Railey Forshag, Amelia Sponholz, Brantley Amond, Kaleb Martinez, Gabriel Meliet, Alexis Rodriguez, Koraleigh Coates and Tyra Sibley; and third row, Coy Davis, Raelyn Dorsey, Evelyn Dunnaway and Adolf Cleto. On the fourth row are Principal Patricia Foster, teacher Tristen Wainwright and Assistant Principal Lorinda Elzy.