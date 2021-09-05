IMG_4627.JPG

Bryon and Cindy Newton, center, with American Legion of Hammond Post 5, donated teacher supplies to Woodland Park Magnet School. From left are, Antonio Muse, Jamie Belvin, the Newtons, Tonya Daniels and Kylene LeBlanc

 Provided photo

American Legion of Hammond Post 5 recently donated teacher supplies to Woodland Park Magnet School.

