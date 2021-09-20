The stock market cliché which states past performance is not an indicator of future results did not carry over to the gridiron Sept. 16 when Albany and Springfield met for their annual football rivalry game.
Playing at Springfield, Albany continued its winning ways in the game dubbed ‘the Battle of I-12’ with a 36-14 win. In keeping with recent trends, it was the Hornets sixth consecutive win in the series.
Both teams canceled games for week 1, and then both opened their season with games against opponents from District 7-4A in week 2. Springfield defeated Broadmoor 56-8 while St. Michael turned the tables on Albany 34-0, but those scores didn’t provide any insight into what turned out to be a big night for the Hornets.
Just playing the game was a welcome event for Albany as the team and area residents continue to recover from Hurricane Ida.
“We thought we were going to be pretty decent this year,” first-year Albany coach David Knight said last week. “We thought it was all gelling and then we had to stop and start over after the hurricane.”
Starting over was necessary after missing more than a week of practice time and a season-opening game at Independence. The week leading up to the St. Michael game was also trying as the team tried to fit in practices even as power was out everywhere, including the school.
The Hornets had about 20 players available for practice on Monday, but a few more began to show up each day. Knight had a team that wanted to play no matter the circumstances, but wasn’t sure they were ready.
“My kids wanted to play. I’m hard on my boys, but I like to honor some of the stuff they want to do,” Knight said. “They’re a good group of kids, they’ve put their time in and they deserved a chance to play. But, looking back, we probably should have just taken off.”
Maybe, but after power was restored at the school, Knight and his coaching staff found themselves focused on more than just football. As such, giving the Hornets a sense of normalcy by playing a football game might have been just what they needed.
“We didn’t get lights on until Thursday night after practice,” Knight said. “We had kids that were hauling freezers, they were moving limbs… The Friday before, a couple had come and helped me. We’ve all been doing non-football related stuff.”
So, when power came back on at the school, it was a blessing that the entire team, coaches and athletes alike, were able to enjoy.
“When people say it's about winning and losing…,” Knight began. “We’ve got kids that haven’t eaten, we’ve got kids that aren’t getting a shower, and when the lights came on they hung out here for an hour or so just because we had air and lights. Some of them went home and got their clothes, and came back so they could shower. They asked if we would stay.
“How are you going to tell a kid, no, I have to go home?”
If you’re a coach like David Knight, you stay as long as you need to.