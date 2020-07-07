Holy Ghost Catholic School honored the eighth grade class of 2020 with a recent drive-thru graduation followed by a parade.
Students lined up in decorated vehicles and to have their turn in the spotlight. Exiting their vehicle to "Pomp and Circumstance," each student's name was announced as he or she proceeded to a decorated spot to receive a certificate of completion, along with eighth grade awards.
Immediately after the graduation, firetrucks led students in a parade. Teachers, relatives and residents of Hammond waved, and some students threw candy.