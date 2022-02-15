Volunteers are planning the Mardi Gras In the Zone safe area for families looking for a place to bring children for games and other activities prior to Hammond’s Krewe of Omega Mardi Gras parade that will roll through the streets of Hammond on Friday, Feb. 18.
Taylor Addison, safety coordinator for Tangipahoa Reshaping Attitudes for Community Change, referred to by its initials, TRACC, said that her group will revive Mardi Gras in the Zone, a program located in an area on the parade route designated as a “safe space,” for children and families.
Addison said of the initiative, “Mardi Gras in the Zone was started a number of years ago by several community agencies to provide an area free of smoking, the drinking of alcoholic beverages and drug use where families could bring their children to enjoy the fun of Mardi Gras in a safe environment. We were unable to hold Mardi Gras in the Zone the past two years because of restrictions brought on by the covid pandemic, but we will offer this service once again this year,” she said.
Addison said the safe zone has been very popular in the past and that at the latest such event, between 400 and 600 families came to the zone prior to the Mardi Gras parade. She said that the same program is offered before the annual Hammond Christmas Parade but that participation for that event is usually smaller in numbers than for the Mardi Gras parade.
The safe zone will be set up near the Pennington Student Activity Center on the campus of Southeastern Louisiana University and will be open from 5-6:30 p.m. just prior to the start of the parade. The site is across the street from the University Center where the Mardi Gras parade will begin its trek.
To entertain children while they await the parade in the safe zone, volunteers will offer face painting, games such as corn hole, hoopla hoop contests, and other activities. “Activities are geared toward keeping the children occupied and having a good time while waiting for the parade. We depend on other organizations and groups to assist us with this event and it has become something of a community effort to assure that children have a safe and fun place to be where they are not exposed to the use of tobacco, alcohol and possibly drugs,” Addison said.
TRACC, funded by the Tangipahoa Parish Council., conducts various programs throughout the year designed to help members of the community, especially children, learn positive behavior and ways to combat the effects of drug abuse. Further, TRACC has as its purpose the general improvement of the quality of life in the community. The group works with other similar organizations such as Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa and Tangipahoa Alcohol and Drug Abuse Council, (TADAC).
Assisting TRACC with Mardi Gras in the Zone will also be volunteers from the SLU campus.
Families who plan to bring their children to the Mardi Gras In the Zone can find parking in the area around the Pennington Center and across University Drive at the University Center.