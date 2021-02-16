WALKER — Developers of new residential and commercial property who project the use of city sewer, water and gas utility services will now have to pay revised tap fees and some new impact fees following the unanimous passage of three ordinances by the City Council at its Feb. 8 meeting.
The city’s chief of operations, Jamie Etheridge, in requesting that the council adopt the ordinances, offered a lengthy explanation of the necessity for the new fees. He pointed out that the city has not raised its fees for installation of city-administered services in many years while the cost of such services has continued to rise.
“For example, when the current fees for installing a water meter were set, a new meter cost $40. Today’s modern meters cost $400 and we are not now charging that amount," he said. "The city cannot continue to operate its utilities with constantly rising costs for materials and labor."
Etheridge said the new fee schedules were “not instituted for profit, but only to pay for what the city has to spend to bring these services to the people. We have studied this for the past year and now is the time for the city to set these new tap and impact fees. The impact fees are being established to help us cover the cost of providing sewer and water to new customers. Our old customers have been supporting the city’s public utilities for years and it is only fair that new customers coming to our city bear some of the burden of maintaining those services at the high level of efficiency that the city has long provided.”
He added, “great service can only be provided if the city has the funds to provide those services. The impact fees will help with such high-cost infrastructure items as water towers, pipelines, sewer treatment plants and all the other things that are necessary for our city to provide those services."
The charges are one-time fees that will be assessed on developers and the fees will only be collected when a new development starts, Etheridge said.
Cost of the sewer service taps and the supplying of sanitary sewer service for residential and commercial development will be $1,100 for in-city-limits customers and $1,300 for outside-city-limits customers. The sewer impact fees for residential and commercial developments both inside and outside the city will be $1,750 per address and the same rate is set for each lot in a subdivision.
Costs for a water service tap fees will vary from $1,040 for a three-quarters-inch tap and meter with the cost going up to $3,300 for a 3-inch line and meter. These rates are for development within the city limits. Customers outside the city limits will pay slightly more for the same service. The water impact fees will be $300 per address unit both within and outside the city limits. The same rate will apply to each lot in a new subdivision.
The gas tap fees for both residential and commercial service will be $850 for a three-quarters-inch line and $1,040 for a 1-inch line.
The new fee schedules will go into effect immediately. Additional information about the fees and the specific services that the city will provide is available at the City Hall, Etheridge said.
At the same meeting, the council unanimously adopted a new pay schedule for the city’s employees. Etheridge said the city’s pay schedule had not been updated for a considerable amount of time and that some new positions have been added since the last pay schedule was adopted.
The new schedule increases the beginning and ending ranges of salaries for a long list of city employees.
“Some of our employees were deserving of raises that we were not allowed to give them under the old schedule and some of our employees have earned advanced certifications which calls for a pay raise. Under the new schedule we can accomplish those necessary raises,” he said.
Among the dozens of city positions on the pay schedule, about 30 have been altered to reflect the new pay ranges.
Etheridge stressed that the “ending salary” listing for each position does not necessarily mean that the employee will be paid at that rate; rather, the schedule defines what is the maximum that the employee can be paid.
The mayor assists in determining exactly how much each employee will be paid within the ranges set by the schedule. For example, the range of pay for the gas services director is $70,000 to $100,000. The pay for the individual in that position will fall somewhere within that range.
New positions added to the pay schedule are assistant gas services director, environment compliance coordinator, deputy municipal clerk and a second purchasing agent. The council sets its own pay schedule and that of the mayor.