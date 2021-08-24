Check before you head out
Remember that hours for business and organizations can change at the drop of a hat because of weather, COVID-19 and other circumstances. Check to make sure an event is happening or the place is open before heading out.
In that vein, the Main Branch of the Livingston Parish Library has modified hours until further notice. It will operate from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and is closed Saturday and Sunday.
Also, all branches of the Livingston Parish Library will be closed Sept. 6 for Labor Day and will reopen for regular business hours Sept. 7.
Visit www.mylpl.info for information and to use the library's online services.
Save the date
Walker announced several upcoming events:
- Pumpkin patch begins Oct. 11 at Sidney Hutchinson Park
- Fall Festival, family event, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 30 at Sidney Hutchinson Park with games, face painting, pony rides, farmer's market, Clifton Brown and Rusty Bucket Band, petting zoo, pumpkin patch, and Trunk or Treating at dark.
- Veterans' Association Veterans Parade, 10 a.m. Oct. 30, starting at Walker High School on Florida Boulevard. If interested in being in the parade, contact Sam Caruso at (225) 274-5800 or samcaruso488@gmail.com.
- Christmas events on Dec. 18 include a parade in the morning starting at Walker High School, Santa in the Park and fireworks at dark.
Denham Springs events planned include:
- Boots and Bling Extravaganza — Oct. 15
- Lighting of Old City Hall — Nov. 26
- Chef’s Evening — Dec. 2
- Live Nativity — Dec. 4
- Kiwanis Christmas Tree Lighting — Dec. 9
- Kiwanis Christmas Parade — Dec. 11
Art exhibit announced
It’s time to put man’s best friend in the spotlight with the Animals in Art Exhibit. October is Adopt a Shelter Dog Month. Support this amazing cause and visit the Arts Council of Livingston Parish.
The exhibit will be on display from Sept. 8 to Oct. 30. A gallery reception will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 23. The Denham Springs Animal Shelter will be present for pet adoptions along with other vendors. Call (225) 664-1168 for information or visit artslivingston.org. To find out about on Adopt a Shelter Dog Month search #adoptashelterdogmonth.
Help map internet speeds in rural Louisiana
Many communities in the Baton Rouge area, especially in rural areas, are participating in the Delta Broadband Mapping Project.
Wherever you visit or live, go to https://tinyurl.com/bxy7z4fz and run the speed test. Fill in the form asking for an address, and then run the speed test. This allows the project to see what’s going on in the areas. And if your home or business is unable to get service, be sure to enter that information also.