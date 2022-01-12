Springfield’s newest restaurant is open.
Mami’s Mexican Restaurant of Springfield opened for business in August, right before Hurricane Ida hit the area. Overcoming the setbacks of the storm, the restaurant made the opening official by cohosting a ribbon-cutting with the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce on Dec. 7.
The business is at 27251 La. 42.
Local restaurant patrons, Springfield officials and Chamber of Commerce officials attended the ribbon-cutting. The Rev. Paul O'Day, of St. Thomas Church in Springfield, offered blessings for the new location.
The owners, who also have a location in Zachary, selected the Springfield location as an opportunity to bring a local restaurant to the area.
Locals and others have embraced the location which has done a robust business since its initial opening. Partners in opening the restaurant have extensive restaurant experience and live in the parish. Special menu items include Tex-Mex and American favorites.