A Livingston Parish parent has filed a lawsuit against a former sheriff's deputy and middle school teacher, as well as the local school board, claiming the two served cupcakes tainted with semen to schoolchildren.

The lawsuit, filed in the 21st Judicial District, was removed from under seal Wednesday, a day after a grand jury indicted Dennis Perkins, 44, and Cynthia Perkins, 34, for a total of 150 felonies including producing child pornography and rape.

One of the slew of charges was a count each of mingling harmful substances, though the indictment documents only stated that Dennis Perkins ejaculated into various pastries and sports drinks that were then served to unsuspecting victims.

The lawsuit, however, claims that in both November 2018 and May 2019, Cynthia Perkins served cupcakes she had brought from home to her students at Westside Junior High School in Walker.

The woman who filed the suit claims that, on Oct. 30, she received a call from the Livingston Parish School Board saying those cupcakes were adulterated with bodily fluids, including semen supplied by Dennis Perkins and that it was on video taken by Cynthia Perkins.

The Attorney General's Office — the agency prosecuting the criminal case against Dennis and Cynthia Perkins — met with the woman on Oct. 31 and told her the same thing, the documents say.

She claims the Livingston Parish School Board was negligent in allowing Cynthia Perkins to bring homemade goods and serve them to children, in failing to employ a safe and competent teacher, in failing to properly check her background, and in failing to employ proper precautions to ensure the safety of students.

Livingston Parish School Board spokeswoman Delia Taylor said Wednesday afternoon that the district would not comment on pending litigation.

In late October when Cynthia and Dennis Perkins were arrested, the district said it was not aware that the allegations against the two involved the district or its students in any way, and said it did not have a formal mechanism in place to contact the parents of Cynthia Perkins' students to let them know about her arrest.

Taylor on Wednesday declined to answer questions about when the district became aware of the allegations possibly involving students and if they had offered testing or other resources to the impacted students, instead referring questions about the nature of the allegations back to the Attorney General's Office.

The lawsuit says the child, whose name and age are not included in the lawsuit, now has a fear of AIDS and communicable disease, emotional distress, nausea and loss of enjoyment of life as a result of the incident.

The documents do not say how many other children may have ingested the baked goods.