At meeting in 2018, Wednesday Volunteers for Family and Community collected donations earmarked for the Women’s Life Ministries in Amite.
On Jan. 16, the group's President Jean Hebert presented the donation to Women’s Life Ministries’ Director Teresa Ragusa.
A donation also was made by Sandy Madere, former President of Busy Bees Volunteers for Family, on behalf of her club.
Wednesday Volunteers for Family and Community and Busy Bees are part of Tangipahoa Volunteers for Family and Community. For information about the local groups, contact the LSU Agricultural Center office at (985) 748-9381.