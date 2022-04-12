The LSU AgCenter Hammond Research Station will hold its inaugural Spring Garden Day and Plant Sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 23 at the Hammond Research Station, 21549 Old Covington Highway, Hammond.
This family-friendly event is free and open to the public. Hundreds of plants, including Louisiana Super Plants, annual bedding, pollinator plants, houseplants, herbs, veggies and unique species from the Hammond research station will be offered for sale.
The Tangipahoa Master Gardeners will provide education and fun children’s events, as well as host a plant swap — give a plant, take a plant. Experts will also present educational talks and activities on container gardening, growing tea and blueberries, landscape weeds and disease and composting. Speakers will include Jeb Fields, Heather Kirk-Ballard, Yan Chen, Mary Helen Ferguson, Ron Strahan, Raj Singh, and the Tangipahoa Master Gardener Association, all of the LSU AgCenter.
Food and drinks will be available for sale at the event. For more information about activities and event schedule, visit https://tinyurl.com/3h86pbys.