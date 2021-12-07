Women’s programming in Livingston Parish is returning with an event Dec. 10. The Women’s Leadership Event features a showing from certified personal and executive coach and author Valorie Burton.
The Livingston Parish Chamber has the exclusive rights to the video, making the showing exclusive to this event, a press release said.
The chamber will announce and hear from winners of the 2021 Livingston Parish Women’s Leadership Awards. The award recognizes “Women of Excellence” who live, work and/or volunteer in Livingston Parish, and who have achieved professional excellence, contribute their time to improving the quality of life in Livingston Parish, and actively lead in making Livingston Parish better.
In its fourth year, women’s programming in Livingston Parish has been well accepted. April Wehrs, chamber CEO, said, “We have made every effort to adjust and make programming available in our parish. The response has been overwhelmingly positive and drives us to do more. Our lineup of speakers and limitless list of deserving winners will keep this program robust and growing for years to come.”
To register for the event or view additional details, visit the Livingston Parish Chamber’s website at www.livingstonparishchamber.org/events.