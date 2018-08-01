The South Branch Bookies Book Club celebrated its 11th year on July 26 at the South Branch of the Livingston Parish Library with prizes, gifts and a robust discussion of its latest read, "Looking for Salvation at the Dairy Queen," by Susan Gregg Gilmore.
The South Branch Bookies motto is “Bet you’re going to like this next book!”
Each month, this book club hosts a festive gathering with refreshments and costumes based on the book members are reading.
The South Branch Bookies Book Club meets on the last Thursday of every month. For information on the group, contact Livingston Parish Library staff member Desiree Disedare at (225) 686-4170.