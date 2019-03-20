DENHAM SPRINGS — More than 350 members of the Eastover Estates community in south Denham Springs turned out March 11 to engage with teachers, school leaders and community volunteers in the Livingston Parish Public Schools’ first STEAM Express Community Event.
Children and their parents enjoyed learning activities and games, free food and giveaways. They received free books, clothes and school supplies, along with information on health care, local law enforcement services and resources at the parish’s libraries and Family Resource Center.
The event was held near the Light of the Word Church, at the corner of Aztec Drive and Chickasaw Avenue.
“This event was a powerful opportunity for our teachers and school leaders to interact with our students and their parents in their home environment. We want these families to know that we care about their well-being and the education of their children,” Assistant Superintendent Joe Murphy said.
Murphy said the administrators and teachers of Southside Junior High and Southside Elementary volunteered to work the event, as well as several central office leaders.
“I was overwhelmed with the positive feedback,” he said. “As I made my way around the grounds of the event, I saw smiles of children as they played and enjoyed all the activities, and I saw interaction of adults with our teachers and community volunteers.”
In addition to school district personnel, several other parish organizations participated, including Assess the Need, English Learners Education Center, Mighty Moms, Livingston Parish Library, Livingston Parish Public Schools Family Resources Center and Adult Education, Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, Stewart Medical Center and Denham Springs High’s Jackets Against Destructive Decisions.
“The event is evidence that our teachers and school leaders care for our community,” Mighty Moms founder Dawn Birdsong said. “I’m so thankful our organization was included in this event. It gave us a great opportunity to interact with so many people who can benefit from our efforts.”
Murphy said the school district created the STEAM Express with the intent of taking learning into local communities throughout the parish. The mobile classroom makes learning concepts about science, technology, engineering, arts and math a fun experience, and it allows parents an opportunity to participate in the process. Several teachers across the district have participated in workshops to learn how to customize activities with the mobile classroom for their students. The district has incorporated the STEAM Express into a variety of school activities and evening events.
“Taking learning into our communities is at the very heart of what we envision with our STEAM Express mobile classroom,” Murphy said. “Our community outreach grew out of that vision as others wanted to join us and be a part of reaching our students and families where they live. It’s really exciting to see the impact we can have as we all work together.”