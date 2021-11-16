Over the past two weeks, adult-sized channel catfish were stocked in 17 Get Out and Fish! ponds across Louisiana. Take advantage of this great opportunity to catch catfish, a news release from Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries encourages.
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries’ Get Out and Fish! Community Fishing Program seeks to increase the number of people with access to quality fishing, to recruit new anglers to the sport of fishing, and to promote outdoor activities for future generations.
Ponds in the area include Zemurray Park Pond, 400 S. Oak St, Hammond, from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; and Sidney Hutchinson Park, 13750 Ball Park Road, Walker, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Both are stocked with rainbow trout and channel catfish. Both also have bass and bream.
Visit an interactive map that displays all 17 locations across Louisiana at https://www.wlf.la.gov/page/get-out-and-fish-locations. Keep up with the latest stocking updates on Facebook and Instagram @ldwfgetoutandfish.
All anglers 16 and older must possess a Louisiana fishing license when fishing in any Louisiana public waters. Licenses are available for purchase online at louisianaoutdoors.com/licenses-and-permits.