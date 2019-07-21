Deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office had a message to the wife of one of their colleagues, who has struggled with hair growth as a result of her cancer treatment: "this family will not go through this battle alone."
Sheriff Jason Ard posted several images on Facebook of his deputies, who shaved their heads to support deputy Kevin Smith and his wife, Liz, who is currently battling cancer.
"Today, with a lot of help, she shaved her head. And, one-by-one, her husband’s team of LPSO Motors sat in that same chair... and shaved their heads," Ard said in the Facebook post.
Can't see photos below? Click here.
Ard said Liz's treatment has begun to impact her hair growth, which prompted the deputies to go for the clean cut look.
"Just thought you’d like to know a little more about those who choose to #serve & #protect in Livingston Parish," Ard added in the post.
The photos were posted Saturday night and by 10 a.m. Sunday it had been shared nearly 800 times and had more than 3,000 reactions.