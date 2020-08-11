Amite will become the home of a 100-bed nursing facility in 2021, said Kaley Hill, president of Hometown Healthcare Management LLC in Baton Rouge.
Initial site preparation has begun on the project with construction set to begin shortly after completion of that phase of the project. Once completed, The Lodge will replace the Tangi Pines nursing home, also owned by Hometown Healthcare Management, with all residents and staff moving to the new facility.
“This is a project that will greatly provide for the needs for a modern and safe long-term care nursing facility in Amite, and which will serve the multiparish area around it. We anticipate a substantial economic impact on the community of Amite with the construction and also jobs it will provide,” Hill said.
An additional 25 career positions are expected to be added with the new facility.
“Tangi Pines has a strong commitment in its service to the people of Tangipahoa, St. Helena and Livingston parishes, having served the multiparish area for nearly 60 years. Our new home, once opened in 2021, will reaffirm that commitment of proving the best care for families and their loved ones," said Bond Babin, administrator at Tangi Pines.
The Lodge will feature 100 skilled nursing beds with all private rooms and bathrooms. Using technologies and design advancements learned during the coronavirus pandemic, The Lodge is looking to incorporate the most innovative and modern air filtration and HVAC systems and methods of sanitizing.
“The Lodge will be as safe, as comfortable, and as healthy a place as we can make it. It will truly be a place where our residents are well-cared for and of which families can be comfortable in their choice of a long-term care facility,” Hill said.