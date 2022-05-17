LSU Campus Life celebrated outstanding leaders, advisers and student organizations at the Love Purple Live Gold Awards on April 18.
Out of 243 nominees, 16 awards were given out to student leaders for their outstanding efforts during the 2021-22 school year.
Senior Emily Otken and sophomore Ella Otken, of Denham Springs, each were honored with two of the awards.
Emily Otken, who is studying biological sciences, received the Agent of Change Award and the Legacy Award.
The Agent of Change Award recognizes a student who best demonstrates strong leadership skills while generating campus wide awareness on existing social issues, a news release said.
The Legacy Award recognizes one undergraduate senior who is engaged on campus and has made a long-term improvement to enhance the quality of students’ lives at LSU for future generations.
Ella Otken, also studying biological sciences, received the Unsung Hero Award, and is sharing the Undergraduate Student Leader of the Year Award with Miles McLendon, a junior studying political science and economics, of League City, Texas.
The Unsung Hero Award recognizes a student who has made significant differences in their respective organizations, without holding top-tier executive positions.
The Undergraduate Student Leader of the Year Award recognizes an undergraduate student who has made a significant contribution to the quality of life at LSU. The students selected for this award demonstrate their commitment to LSU by making a significant improvement in numerous areas of our campus community.