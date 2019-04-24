TYLER, TEXAS — A new American Cancer Society initiative is aiming to bring businesses and their customers together in the common goal of fighting cancer. Together vs. Cancer convenes companies across the country to make it easier for customers to donate while they’re shopping and doing business every day.
Through May 1, customers can donate at checkout at all 82 Cavender’s stores while they are shopping, including the Denham Springs location at 186 Bass Pro Drive.
Proceeds will help the American Cancer Society fund cancer research and services like free rides to chemo, free places to stay near treatment and a live 24/7 cancer information helpline.